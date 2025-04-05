Israeli PM Netanyahu to Visit White House to Address Tariffs, Gaza, and Iran

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Netanyahu’s upcoming White House visit follows the imposition of US tariffs and will focus on tensions over Gaza and Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the White House on Monday, the US news website Axios reported on Saturday, citing a US official.

This visit comes shortly after former US President Donald Trump imposed a 17% tariff on Israeli goods, and should also focus on Iran and the war on Gaza, according to the report.

According to Axios, to visit this week, “Netanyahu would have to ask the judges in his corruption trial to cancel planned hearings during which he was expected to continue his testimony.”

Originally scheduled for Passover week starting April 14, the visit was reportedly moved up after talks between both offices on Friday, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

Following a call between Trump and Netanyahu during the latter’s visit to Hungary, “Trump suggested Netanyahu come to the White House to discuss” the newly announced tariffs, the report said, adding: “Several hours later, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that Netanyahu would be visiting Washington soon, maybe even next week.”

“Netanyahu and his team were surprised by that remark, as were some of Trump’s aides,” according to Axios.

The report also noted that “Trump and Netanyahu will also likely discuss the stalled efforts” to reach a new Gaza deal.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, Axios)