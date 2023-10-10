Statement by Hezbollah: We Hit Israeli Military Vehicle with Guided Missiles

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This is the statement in full:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

“Permission [to fight] has been granted to those who are being fought, because they were wronged. And indeed, Allah is capable of granting them victory.”

“In response to the ‘Israeli” attacks that targeted a number of observation points belonging to the Islamic Resistance, our fighters this evening targeted an “Israeli” (military) vehicle of the type “Zelda” at the Al-Sidh site west of the town of Salha (the so-called settlement of “Avivim”) with two guided missiles, successfully hitting it and completely destroying it.

“And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, the All-Powerful.”