Rain and Freeze Coming to Gaza: The Palestine Chronicle Photographs the Impending Storm (PHOTOS)

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

The Gaza Strip is anticipating an early winter storm on Monday. Intense rain is to be expected, followed by strong winds and sandstorms. Later in the evening, more showers are expected to follow.

Though on Tuesday a lull in the rain is predicted, more showers are to follow on Wednesday.

Palestinian meteorologists warned that temperatures in Gaza, which are relatively warm in the winter, are expected to drop to near freezing levels. They called on Palestinian farmers to prepare for the coming freeze in order to protect their crops.

Gaza has been under an Israeli siege since 2006. Much of Gaza’s agricultural land has been confiscated by Israel and is used as a closed military zone. With little export and import allowed, Gaza’s agriculture serves as the backbone of the besieged Strip’s economy.

The Palestine Chronicle camera visited the Gaza coast and took these photos of the impending storm.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)