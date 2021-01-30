Report: 200 Palestinian Prisoners Got Infected with Coronavirus in January

January 30, 2021
A protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

At least 200 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails got infected with the coronavirus disease in the month of January, said on Saturday an official with the Palestinian Detainees and Ex-detainees’ Commission.

Hasan Abed Rabbo told the official Voice of Palestine radio that the overall positive corona cases among the Palestinian prisoners in Israel have reached 340, mainly in Rimon and the Naqab prisons.

Rabbo added that five of the infected prisoners were admitted to hospitals due to deterioration in their health as a result of the virus.

Families of the prisoners are concerned about their sons, said Abed Rabbo, particularly since they are unable to visit them due to the corona restrictions.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

