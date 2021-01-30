Palestinian FM Calls on UN to Provide Protection to Palestinian Civilians

A sharp rise in the Israeli army and Jewish settler attacks against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank prompted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to call on the United Nations Secretary-General and to the Security Council to intervene and provide protection to the vulnerable Palestinian population under Israeli occupation.

“The Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council must assume their responsibilities designated by international law and provide international protection to our people and their just and legitimate national rights,” said the Ministry in a statement, condemning the ongoing attacks by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers against the Palestinian people and their rights.

The statement said that Jewish settlers have intensified their attacks and terror acts against the Palestinian civilians, their lands, and their properties in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

“The escalation in settler attacks is now dominating the scene on the ground in the occupied Palestinian territory, and is manifested in various forms of killing, damaging property, seizing land, going after farmers, uprooting trees, and killing of livestock, among other forms of criminal escalation with the support of the occupying army,” said the Foreign Ministry.

The last of these attacks, the statement read, was against the archeological site of Khan al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, near Nablus.

The Ministry warned against treating settler attacks as normal and common incidents that recur daily without taking into consideration their dangerous consequences on Palestinian rights.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)