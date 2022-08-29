Report: Four Patients from Gaza Died in August Due to Israel’s Travel Ban

August 29, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
A Palestinian cancer patient at an Israeli military checkpoint. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, The Palestine Chronicle)

Four Palestinians, including three children, died in the besieged Gaza Strip during the month of August after Israel prevented them from leaving the enclave to receive treatment, a Palestinian human rights organization said.

Deputy Director of Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights, Samir Zaqout, said in an interview with Quds Press that since the beginning of this year, four Palestinian patients, including three children, have died because the Israeli authorities did not grant them the necessary permits to receive treatment in hospitals outside the enclave.

“The latest victim of this ban was a 6-year-old child, Farouk Abu Naga, who died recently as a result of the delay in granting him a permit to cross to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in occupied Jerusalem to receive treatment,” Zaqout added.

He explained that the child suffered from neuronal atrophy in the brain and, due to the lack of necessary treatment in Gaza hospitals, he had received a special medical referral for treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

His request remained with the Israeli authorities under review and despite the hospital’s approval, he was unable to travel and eventually died.

Zaqout held Israel fully responsible for the child’s death because, as a signatory to the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, the occupying power is obliged to provide healthcare to the population of the occupied territories.

Zaqout called on the international community to assume its legal responsibilities towards the population of the occupied Palestinian territory and compel Israel to respect international law.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

