Report: Four Patients from Gaza Died in August Due to Israel’s Travel Ban

Four Palestinians, including three children, died in the besieged Gaza Strip during the month of August after Israel prevented them from leaving the enclave to receive treatment, a Palestinian human rights organization said.

Deputy Director of Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights, Samir Zaqout, said in an interview with Quds Press that since the beginning of this year, four Palestinian patients, including three children, have died because the Israeli authorities did not grant them the necessary permits to receive treatment in hospitals outside the enclave.

Al Mezan Center for Human Rights stated that the ongoing siege on the Gaza strip by Israeli occupation forces caused the death of the 6-year-old child, Farouk Muhammad Ismail Abu Naga, after he stalled in granting him a permit to pass through the Beit Hanoun "Erez" checkpoint pic.twitter.com/n9u6oL3COQ — gaza post News (@gazaapost) August 28, 2022

“The latest victim of this ban was a 6-year-old child, Farouk Abu Naga, who died recently as a result of the delay in granting him a permit to cross to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in occupied Jerusalem to receive treatment,” Zaqout added.

He explained that the child suffered from neuronal atrophy in the brain and, due to the lack of necessary treatment in Gaza hospitals, he had received a special medical referral for treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

His request remained with the Israeli authorities under review and despite the hospital’s approval, he was unable to travel and eventually died.

Israel's travel ban threatens cancer patients in Gaza https://t.co/TaydWLzmMI — Al-Monitor (@AlMonitor) June 14, 2021

Zaqout held Israel fully responsible for the child’s death because, as a signatory to the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, the occupying power is obliged to provide healthcare to the population of the occupied territories.

Zaqout called on the international community to assume its legal responsibilities towards the population of the occupied Palestinian territory and compel Israel to respect international law.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)