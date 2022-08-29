Israeli Military Court Extends Detention of Islamic Jihad Leader Bassam al-Saadi

An Israeli military court extended on Sunday the detention of senior Islamic Jihad leader Bassam al-Saadi, from the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestine Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said in a statement.
The PCC said that the Ofer military court postponed its sentence against Al-Saadi to August 31.
At the beginning of August, the Israeli army detained Al-Saadi, 61, during a wide-scale raid of Jenin. Since then, the Israeli military court has extended his detention several times.
Islamic Jihad said that it agreed to the ceasefire that ended an Israeli offensive on Gaza early in August on condition that Al-Saadi along with the hunger striker Khalil Awawdeh would be released.
Israel said it would not release them, and Israeli sources said that Al-Saadi would be convicted for “terror” offenses.
