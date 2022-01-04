Report: Gantz Met with Abbas for Security Reasons, to Fight Hamas

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz reiterated on Monday that he met with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas for security reasons, as well as to fight Hamas, Israeli media reported.

The main reason for the meeting was “the need to maintain Israel’s security,” Gantz was reported by the Times of Israel saying, adding that he had also met with the Palestinian leader as part of efforts aimed at “countering Hamas terror group.”

Israeli Prime Minister Bennett approved the meeting between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Both leaders discussed security and civil matters. Mohammad Saleh brings you this report Watch more: https://t.co/dm7SyC01cG pic.twitter.com/rJ9VpomJXL — WION (@WIONews) January 4, 2022

“And this is the reason I will continue to meet with him [Abbas] and other elements in the region with whom discourse helps our stability, security and interests,” Gantz said.

He also said that he believed “that calm creates a healthy economy for them [Palestinians] with a horizon for a better future.”

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he had given his “full approval” for the meeting between Gantz and Abbas at the former’s home in Rosh Ha’ayin.

Hamas condemns Abbas’s meeting with Gantz Via PIC @PalinfoEn https://t.co/ePZhN5u3r9 — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) December 29, 2021

“The defense minister spoke with me in advance and I didn’t see any reason to prohibit [the meeting], including the location,” Bennett told reporters during a press conference.

Bennett reiterated that Gantz and Abbas discussed security and economic matters, not political issues.

Isreali prime minister reiterated his opposition to personally meeting with the PA president for any reason.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)