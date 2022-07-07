Report: Israel Detained 464 Palestinians in June, Including 70 minors

The Israeli occupation authorities detained 464 Palestinians in June, including 70 minors and 18 women, and 3873 Palestinians since the start of the year, the Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy groups said on Thursday.

The Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy groups include the Prisoners Affairs Commission, the Prisoner Society, Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, and Wadi Hilweh Information Center.

230 political Palestinian prisoners have died inside the Israeli gulags since 1967 due to torture medical negligence.#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/Ttt8UVqFLg — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) July 6, 2022

In their joint monthly report on Israeli detention of Palestinians, the groups said that Israel issued 153 administrative detention orders against Palestinians in June, including 58 new orders and 95 renewal of existing ones, and 862 orders since the start of the year, including 398 new ones.

The advocacy groups added that a total of 4650 Palestinians are currently incarcerated in Israel for their resistance to the Israeli occupation, including 30 women and 180 minors, in addition to around 650 held in administrative detention without charge or trial.

A heart-touching moment when Palestinian prisoner Youssef Alyan hugs and kisses his son during his trial session in an Israeli court pic.twitter.com/HtfoXGUBZw — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 6, 2022

In the statement, they also said that there are hundreds of ill prisoners, with 23 of them suffering from various levels of cancer.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)