VIDEO: Jewish Extremists Beat Palestinian Man Unconscious on Live TV

May 13, 2021
A gang of Jewish extremists dragging a motorist who looked Palestinian from his car and beating him unconscious. (Photo: Video Grab)

Shocking live footage showed a gang of Jewish extremists dragging a motorist who looked Palestinian from his car and beating him unconscious, according to the Guardian.

The attack took place in a district in Tel Aviv.

The emergency services including the police and an ambulance arrived at the scene 15 minutes later, whilst the victim lay bloodied and motionless on the ground.

The far-right mob claims that the driver was attempting to “ram” them with his car, but the live footage disputes this claim, showing the driver, in fact, attempting to avoid the violent demonstration.

Elsewhere, a gang of masked Israelis smashed up an Arab-owned ice cream shop whilst screaming “death to Arabs!”, once again live on TV.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Palestinians and Israelis to stop attacks on one another.

Tensions flared in Jerusalem after the proposed eviction of Palestinian families in the East Jerusalem neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah, of which Israeli officials admitted was an attempt to “preserve Jerusalem’s Jewish identity”.

