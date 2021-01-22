Report: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 4 Civilians in Syria

Four civilians, including two children, were killed by Israeli air on the Syrian province of Hama at dawn on Friday, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

SANA cited a Syrian military source as saying that the country’s air defenses responded to Israeli missiles in the central province, “intercepting most” of them.

The Israeli apartheid regime constantly attacks Syria, with total impunity and barely even any press coverage. In the latest attack, Israeli warplanes massacred a Syrian family of 4, including 2 children, while wounding 4 more people https://t.co/TrPXuwFjPQ — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 22, 2021

It later said that “the Israeli aggression resulted in the martyrdom of a family, including a father, mother and two children”, adding that another four people were wounded and three houses destroyed on the western edges of Hama city.

The Israeli army rarely acknowledges individual raids on Syria and refused to comment on the latest reports when contacted by AFP on Friday.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)