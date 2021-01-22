Israeli Forces Attack Weekly Protests in Deir Jarir, Kafr Qaddum

Israeli occupation forces today attacked dozens of Palestinian protesters taking part in the weekly nonviolent anti-settlement protests in the villages of Deir Jarir and Kafr Qaddum in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In Deir Jarir, northeast of Ramallah, several Palestinian protesters sustained suffocation when Israeli forces fired teargas and rubber-coated rounds at them as they were taking part in the weekly nonviolent protest against Israel’s plan to build a new settlement outpost in the area.

Palestinians defy Israeli crackdown to stage new anti-settlement protests https://t.co/rY0TsMiHC9 — Joe Catron 🇾🇪 #YemenCantWait (@jncatron) January 22, 2021

The village has been a frequent target of recurrent attacks by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers over the past few months.

Meanwhile, at least one Palestinian was injured when Israeli forces attacked the weekly protest against illegal Jewish settlements, which took place in the village of Kafr Qaddum, in the occupied West Bank.

#Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum, today. pic.twitter.com/4DF6ixAHBk — Roola Anwar (@RoolaAnwar1) January 22, 2021

Morad Shtewi, an official in charge of the popular resistance file in the village, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and teargas at the protesters, injuring one of them in the hand. He was moved to the hospital for treatment.

Others also sustained suffocation from gas inhalation and were treated at the scene by local medics.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)