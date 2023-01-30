WATCH: Israeli Forces to Demolish Palestinian Attacker’s Home ‘as Punishment’

January 30, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces prepare to demolish the house of Khairy Alqam in East Jerusalem. (Photo: video grab)

Israeli forces on Sunday prepared for the demolition of the East Jerusalem family home of Khayri Alqam, who killed seven people in a Jewish settlement, as a means to punish his relatives, The New Arab reported.

The step comes as violence surged in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Israel, which has seen 35 Palestinians killed this month alone.

As another punishment, the Israeli government is planning to rescind the rights to social security benefits of attackers’ relatives and has also considered easing access to guns for Israelis.

Palestinian Youth Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin

Netanyahu’s far-right cabinet said the occupied East Jerusalem home of Alqam – who was shot dead by Israeli police following Friday’s attack – “will be sealed immediately ahead of its demolition”.

An AFP correspondent saw Israeli forces on the property after they shuttered its entrances, with its residents clearing out their belongings.

BREAKING: Seven Israelis Killed, Ten Others Wounded in Strong Palestinian Response to Latest Jenin Massacre

Israeli forces on Thursday raided a refugee camp in Jenin and killed nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman. In a separate incident, Israeli forces shot dead a 22-year-old man, Yousef Muheisen, in Al-Ram near east Jerusalem.

The killings in Jenin were one of the bloodiest for Palestinians in recent years.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

