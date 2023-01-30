WATCH: Israeli Forces to Demolish Palestinian Attacker’s Home ‘as Punishment’

Israeli forces on Sunday prepared for the demolition of the East Jerusalem family home of Khayri Alqam, who killed seven people in a Jewish settlement, as a means to punish his relatives, The New Arab reported.

The step comes as violence surged in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Israel, which has seen 35 Palestinians killed this month alone.

As another punishment, the Israeli government is planning to rescind the rights to social security benefits of attackers’ relatives and has also considered easing access to guns for Israelis.

Netanyahu’s far-right cabinet said the occupied East Jerusalem home of Alqam – who was shot dead by Israeli police following Friday’s attack – “will be sealed immediately ahead of its demolition”.

The Israeli occupation forces block the home of the family of Khayri Alqam who carried out the shop in the occupied city of Jerusalem, two days ago.#IsraeliTerrorism pic.twitter.com/aJtleOJMF4 — EYE ON PALESTINE (@Palestinell) January 29, 2023

An AFP correspondent saw Israeli forces on the property after they shuttered its entrances, with its residents clearing out their belongings.

Israeli forces on Thursday raided a refugee camp in Jenin and killed nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman. In a separate incident, Israeli forces shot dead a 22-year-old man, Yousef Muheisen, in Al-Ram near east Jerusalem.

The killings in Jenin were one of the bloodiest for Palestinians in recent years.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)