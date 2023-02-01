Former Netanyahu Aide Threatens Military Offensive in Occupied West Bank

A former senior security aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened the Palestinian Authority with a “Defensive Shield II” military offensive in the occupied West Bank if no action is taken to stop Palestinian resistance, the Middle East Monitor reported.

“It is a dangerous game,” Meir Ben-Shabbat told the Times of Israel. “If it [Palestinian resistance] is intended as a lever to pressure Israel, it is dangerous for [Mahmoud Abbas] first and foremost.”

Ben-Shabbat said that if Abbas does not take more forceful measures against the Palestinian resistance, the Israeli occupation army could be forced to carry out a major military operation in the West Bank, as it did in 2002 at the height of the Second Intifada.

“Abu Mazen remembers well the days of Operation Defensive Shield,” explained Netanyahu’s former aide. “He does not want to get there, but it will get there. Israel’s security services have a primary responsibility to protect Israeli lives. If we get to a situation where we need to do that, we will.”

According to Ben-Shabbat, the PA does not do its part.

“It does not want to be in conflict with anyone, so it lets the thugs in Nablus establish the Lion’s Den terror [sic] group, it lets the thugs in Jenin store weapons and take over the refugee camp. Then it leaves Israel to deal with the results.”

