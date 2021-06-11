Israeli Mayor, Jewish Extremists Storm Arab Primary School in Lod

The Israeli Mayor of Lod city, Yair Revivo, along with members of the religious-nationalist movement known as the “Torah Nucleus” yesterday stormed an Arab primary school in the city in an effort to confiscate its playground and include it into the grounds of a Jewish school, Arab48 reported.

The move was carried out under the full protection of the Israeli Police.

Under the protection of the "Israeli" police, settlers from the "Biblical Core" group and the mayor of Lod stormed Al-Razi Primary School this morning, in preparation for the annexation of a large part of it to the "Biblical School".#Palestine #SavePalestine #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/1gkqP6cHRQ — Basant Tarek (@BasantTarek15) June 10, 2021

Arab citizens of Lod said the municipality has recently decided to confiscate the Al-Razi Prime School’s yard to build a Jewish military college. The intrusion came after a number of Arab activists and residents in Lod planted trees in the yard.

A school teacher told Arab48: “We were surprised when the police forces arrived at the school, accompanied by the mayor and the Torah Nucleus extremists. The scene was not comfortable for us and the students, who have been living in fear as a result of recent events,” in reference to police attacks and raids carried out against the homes of Palestinian citizens of Israel last month.

The settlers stormed the Al-Razi School in Lod yesterday, and their argument was that a plot of land near the school did not belong to it, so Mayor Yair Rivo promised to give this plot to the settlers' flocks. The catastrophe continues. https://t.co/UgFDjWzvPk — Elisha #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@elisha1022) June 10, 2021

“The municipality wants to confiscate the school’s yard in favour of the Jewish school, but the parents and activists are rushing to protect it.”

Revivo of the Likud party is known for his close ties with the “Torah Nucleus”, which promotes what it calls “Jewish values in impoverished cities”.

Revivo has incited hate against Arabs citizens of Israel, advanced discriminatory policies and emboldened the Torah Nucleus.

