Report: US to Label Amnesty, HRW, Oxfam ‘Antisemitic’ Organizations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The human rights group Amnesty International responded to reported accusations made earlier by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in which he accused the group, among other organizations, of ‘antisemitism’.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 21, Amnesty described Pompeo’s accusations as “baseless”, and “another attempt to silence and intimidate international human rights organizations”.

Secretary Pompeo’s labeling of several non-governmental organizations as ‘antisemitic’ could lead to legal action by the US Department of State, resulting in withholding of funds from these organizations.

We are committed to fighting anti-Semitism and all forms of hate, and will continue to protect people wherever justice, freedom, truth, and dignity are denied. We contest any allegation of anti-Semitism, and look forward to addressing the State Department’s attacks in full. https://t.co/ecvsuTu8sK — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) October 21, 2020

“The administration is spreading misinformation and working to undermine those who are working to protect human rights,” Bob Goodfellow, the Interim Executive Director of Amnesty International USA, said in a statement.

“Amnesty International USA is deeply committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate worldwide, and will continue to protect people wherever justice, freedom, truth, and dignity are denied. We vigorously contest any allegation of antisemitism,” Goodfellow added.

Earlier in the day, Politico news portal reported that “the Trump administration is considering declaring that several prominent international NGOs — including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Oxfam — are anti-Semitic and that governments should not support them.”

U.S. weighs labeling leading human rights groups ‘anti-Semitic’ https://t.co/Tl7P0dAQQN via @politico — Al-Haq الحق (@alhaq_org) October 22, 2020

Citing sources that are familiar with the story, Politico also reported that “the proposed declaration could come from the State Department as soon as this week.”

See Amnesty International USA’s full statement in response to Pompeo’s accusations below:

STATE DEPARTMENT ACCUSATIONS OF ANTISEMITISM AGAINST AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL ARE BASELESS AND AN AFFRONT TO THE HUMAN RIGHTS MOVEMENT

Responding to reports that the United States Department of State, under Secretary Pompeo’s initiative, may categorize several non-governmental organizations as antisemitic and call on governments worldwide to stop funding them, Bob Goodfellow, the Interim Executive Director of Amnesty International USA, issued the below statement:

“Secretary Pompeo’s baseless accusations are yet another attempt to silence and intimidate international human rights organizations. The administration is spreading misinformation and working to undermine those who are working to protect human rights. Amnesty International USA is deeply committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate worldwide, and will continue to protect people wherever justice, freedom, truth, and dignity are denied. We vigorously contest any allegation of antisemitism.

“Our human rights work, as well as the broader human rights movement today, exist because of the actions taken by the international community in the aftermath of the Holocaust. Nations came together and said, ‘never again.’ Never again would atrocities such as those committed in the Holocaust occur because governments would now recognize that all human beings have rights.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the founding document of our work and our guiding light, came together precisely because of the atrocities committed against the Jewish people. These accusations are an affront to anyone who believes in the human rights movement.

“We advocate for the release of Jewish prisoners of conscience, condemn acts of terrorism against Jewish communities, and call on governments to condemn neo-Nazi and other hate groups across the U.S. and throughout the world. We are deeply concerned that conflating antisemitism with legitimate criticism of Israeli government policy is detrimental not only to ending serious crimes under international law, but also to efforts to address and end antisemitism – and it may encourage other countries to make such baseless claims.

“Amnesty International USA criticizes governments and policies based on international human rights law and standards. As such, we condemn settlements because they are illegal and cause great harm to Palestinians. Our research has continuously shown a close connection between Israeli settlements and the violation of human rights of Palestinians in every aspect of their lives. The Amnesty International movement is independent of any ideology, government, creed or religion. Our investigations and reports into human rights violations committed by Israel are not disproportionate to other countries in the Middle East, such as Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Iran and Bahrain.

“We know that the governments of many countries, including the United States’, would rather not have their human rights violations exposed. It is concerning to see Secretary Pompeo join the list of people and governments that use accusations of antisemitism to try to sweep human rights abuses under the rug.

“Any process aimed at a just and sustainable peace in Israel and the State of Palestine must include an end to systematic human rights abuses, dismantling of illegal Israeli settlements, and justice and reparation for victims of crimes under international law. This is what international norms demand, whether Secretary Pompeo likes it or not.”

(Amnesty International USA does not receive any government funding, from the U.S. government or any other government. Amnesty International Israel continues work in the country, despite hindrances and attacks on its ability to conduct robust campaigns.)

(Click here for more information)

(The Palestine Chronicle)