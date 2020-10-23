Israeli Court Cancels Decision on Freezing Al-Akhras’ Administrative Detention

An Israeli court decided today to cancel an earlier decision to freeze the administrative detention, without charge or trial, of Palestinian detainee Maher al-Akhras, whose health situation has severely deteriorated after 89 days of hunger strike, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

The PPS said the Israeli occupation authorities surprisingly moved Al-Akhras from Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, where he has been imprisoned for more than one month, to the health clinic of Ramleh Prison, and canceled a decision taken on September 23 to freeze his administrative detention. This, according to the PPS, means that he will stay in prison even after the end of his current term.

" Israel has the right to defend itself " United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo answered when he was asked about hunger strike prisoner Maher Al-Akhras who has been on hunger for the 88 day. pic.twitter.com/rIgAop1tJj — Palestine Online (@PalOnlineTeam) October 22, 2020

Yesterday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said today that it is seriously concerned about the deteriorating health of al-Akhras.

Al-Akhras, married and a father of six from the northern West Bank district of Jenin, has been on hunger strike since late July following his detention. He vowed to remain on hunger strike until his release from prison, or his death.

“Administrative detention is Israel’s go-to legal proceeding when it simply wants to mute the voices of Palestinian political activists, but lacks any concrete evidence that can be presented in an open, military court,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Not that Israel’s military courts are an example of fairness and transparency. Indeed, when it comes to Palestinians, the entire Israeli judicial system is skewed. But administrative detention is a whole new level of injustice,” Baroud added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)