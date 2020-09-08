Report: UAE Plans First Official Visit to Israel This Month

A UAE delegation will make an official visit to Israel later this month, as part of a controversial normalisation agreement, Reuters has reported.

The unnamed UAE officials will fly into Israel on September 22, which will mark the Gulf state’s first-ever official visit to Israel, the news agency added.

Plans will be finalized at the official ratification of the Israel and UAE normalization agreement, in the White House next week.

An Israeli delegation visited the UAE last Monday a chartered flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, dubbed the first airline flight between the two countries.

On August 13, Israel and the UAE have reached a deal that is expected to lead to “full normalization of relations” between the Arab nation and Israel in an agreement that US President Donald Trump reportedly helped broker.

The agreement is considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)