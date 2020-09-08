VIDEO: ‘These Chains Will Be Broken’: Delving into the Heart of Palestinian Resistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

What if the story of Palestine was retold, this time by Palestinian prisoners? Ramzy Baroud’s latest book, “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons” attempts to answer that question.

These powerful, yet vulnerable, men and women will take you on a journey – of stories that go beyond the limits of human endurance.

Watch this compelling video, share it, and obtain the book. There is a whole new Palestine waiting to be told.

Appearance order:

Nael al-Barghouti

Dima Ismail al-Wawi

Khalida Jarrar

Wafa Ibrahim Samir al-Bis

Khadija Ahmad Ibrahim Khweis

Mohammed Khalil al-Halabi

Israa’ Riyad Ja’abis

Dareen Tatour

Music:

“Homeroad” by Kai Engel

Art:

Book Cover by Dalia Alkayyali

Footage:

Dark Cell Window / Edy Varde

Sunset /Darshak Pandya

Khiam Prison Lebanon / www.discoverlebanon.com

Cat in Window / Maria von Usslar

(The Palestine Chronicle)