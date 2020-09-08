VIDEO: ‘These Chains Will Be Broken’: Delving into the Heart of Palestinian Resistance

These Chains Will Be Broken: There is a whole new Palestine waiting to be told. (Photo: Video Grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

What if the story of Palestine was retold, this time by Palestinian prisoners? Ramzy Baroud’s latest book, “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons” attempts to answer that question. 

These powerful, yet vulnerable, men and women will take you on a journey – of stories that go beyond the limits of human endurance. 

Watch this compelling video, share it, and obtain the book. There is a whole new Palestine waiting to be told. 

Appearance order:

Nael al-Barghouti

Dima Ismail al-Wawi

Khalida Jarrar

Wafa Ibrahim Samir al-Bis

Khadija Ahmad Ibrahim Khweis

Mohammed Khalil al-Halabi

Israa’ Riyad Ja’abis

Dareen Tatour

Music:

“Homeroad” by Kai Engel

Art:

Book Cover by Dalia Alkayyali

Footage:

Dark Cell Window / Edy Varde

Sunset /Darshak Pandya

Khiam Prison Lebanon / www.discoverlebanon.com

Cat in Window / Maria von Usslar

(The Palestine Chronicle)

