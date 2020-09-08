VIDEO: ‘These Chains Will Be Broken’: Delving into the Heart of Palestinian Resistance

What if the story of Palestine was retold, this time by Palestinian prisoners? Ramzy Baroud’s latest book, “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons” attempts to answer that question.
These powerful, yet vulnerable, men and women will take you on a journey – of stories that go beyond the limits of human endurance.
Watch this compelling video, share it, and obtain the book. There is a whole new Palestine waiting to be told.
Appearance order:
Nael al-Barghouti
Dima Ismail al-Wawi
Khalida Jarrar
Wafa Ibrahim Samir al-Bis
Khadija Ahmad Ibrahim Khweis
Mohammed Khalil al-Halabi
Israa’ Riyad Ja’abis
Dareen Tatour
Music:
“Homeroad” by Kai Engel
Art:
Book Cover by Dalia Alkayyali
Footage:
Dark Cell Window / Edy Varde
Sunset /Darshak Pandya
Khiam Prison Lebanon / www.discoverlebanon.com
Cat in Window / Maria von Usslar
(The Palestine Chronicle)
