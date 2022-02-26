Rights Groups Call for a Day of Rage in Support of Palestinian Prisoners

Palestinian rights groups on Saturday called for a day of rage next Tuesday in support of Palestinian prisoners who have started an uprising against repressive measures by the Israel Prison Services (IPS).

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners are forced into isolation for years, including minors, by Israeli Prison Service (IPS). Figures published by IPS reveal 1,587 inmates had been held in complete solitary confinement in the first ten months of 2021, including 66 minors. pic.twitter.com/bfb6DpOaZv — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) February 24, 2022

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said in a statement that after 21 days of what was described as the “prisoners’ intifada” (uprising) against IPS rules and measures, the prisoners have decided to take further action to achieve their goals.

The PPS said the prisoners have refused to submit to “security inspection”, an essential component of their struggle and rebellion against the IPS measures, intended to strip them of gains they achieved following years of struggle.

Israeli jails have been witnessing growing tension after the prison administration imposed a set of collective punitive measures following the Gilboa prison break last August. https://t.co/XcAabdZxqr — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) February 26, 2022

The high point of their struggle will be on Tuesday, said the PPS, adding that “so far there are no serious responses from the IPS to the demands of the prisoners, most notably the suspension of its measures aimed at robbing prisoners of their achievements.”

The PPS called on Palestinians everywhere to participate in activities planned for Tuesday to show support for the prisoners’ demands, calling for a day of rage on that day during which people will engage the Israeli occupation forces at contact points throughout the occupied territories.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)