LIVE BLOG: Journalists Burned Alive in Gaza | Netanyahu to Visit White House – Day 539

Two Palestinian journalists were killed and several others injured when Israel targeted the media tent outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is en route to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump. His plane reportedly took a 400km detour from Budapest to avoid countries enforcing the ICC arrest warrant against him.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,752 Palestinians and injured 115,475 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Mass Protest in Rabat Against Gaza Genocide and Normalization
AL JAZEERA: Hundreds of thousands marched in Morocco’s capital, organized by the Moroccan Front to Support Palestine and Reject Normalization. Protesters chanted “Shame! Gaza under siege!” and demanded an end to normalization with Israel, while condemning US support for the war.
Gaza War Undermines Israel's Welfare State
AL JAZEERA: Israel’s social services face collapse since October 7, with 40% of social workers leaving municipal departments. A Yedioth Ahronoth reporter warns of a deepening crisis unless the government takes urgent action.
Washington Post Exposes Israeli Soldiers' Confessions on Systematic Destruction in Gaza
WASHINGTON POST: Israeli soldiers admitted to systematically demolishing over 3,500 buildings to create buffer zones, often without military justification. They also destroyed agricultural lands critical for Palestinian livelihoods.
Sole Survivor of ‘Paramedics Massacre’ in Rafah Exposes Israeli War Crime
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Monther Abed, the sole survivor of the Israeli attack on paramedics in Rafah, reveals the details of the crime in which 15 humanitarian workers were killed.
Israeli Forces Seal Off Nablus amid West Bank Strike
AL JAZEERA: Israeli forces imposed a full closure on Nablus in the northern West Bank, blocking all entrances with iron gates and military checkpoints. The lockdown coincides with a comprehensive strike across Palestinian cities protesting Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia Expelled from African Union Headquarters
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia was expelled from an African Union meeting after several African countries objected to his participation in a session on the Rwanda genocide.
Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Under Occupation Forces’ Protection
AL-JAZEERA: 93 settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque via the Mughrabi Gate under heavy Israeli police guard and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards, according to Jerusalem’s Islamic Waqf.
Israel’s Ambassador Expelled from African Union Summit
AL JAZEERA: Israel’s envoy to Ethiopia was removed from the AU headquarters after member states rejected his participation in an annual meeting.
One Killed, Others Injured in Israeli Strike on Car in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others wounded when Israel targeted a civilian car on Al-Nasr Street in western Gaza City.
Gaza Health Ministry: 57 Killed in 24 Hours
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY : Hospitals received 57 dead and 137 wounded in the past day, raising the toll since March 18 to 1,391 killed and 3,434 injured. The overall death toll since October 7 now stands at 50,752.
Scores Killed as Israeli Warplanes Hit Journalists’ Tent, Homes in Gaza
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Dozens of Palestinians, including journalists, were killed or wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah as the military threatens a new offensive in central Gaza.
Gaza Media Office: Journalist Death Toll Rises to 210
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The government media office condemned Israel’s “systematic targeting” of journalists after the killing of Hilmi Al-Faqawi brought the total to 210 media workers killed.
Settlers Attack Palestinians in Nablus, Expel Them From Their Land
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians and forced them off their agricultural land in Beit village, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
20 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): Israeli airstrikes killed 20 Palestinians, with 13 deaths in central and southern Gaza. Injuries were reported in Khan Younis after a drone strike.
Lebanon Health Ministry: One Killed in Israeli Drone Strike
LEBANESE MEDIA: A civilian died in an Israeli drone attack on Tayba, southern Lebanon.
Mass Strike in West Bank Cities in Solidarity With Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A mass strike shut down Ramallah, Jerusalem, Nablus, and Tulkarm in protest against Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.
Haaretz: Netanyahu Took Detour to Avoid ICC Arrest
HAARETZ: PM Netanyahu’s plane reportedly took a 400km detour from Budapest to Washington to avoid countries enforcing the ICC arrest warrant against him.
Israeli Tech Workers Flee Amid War
ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: 8,300 high-tech workers have left Israel since October 7, per a government report.
Journalist Killed in Israeli Strike on Khan Younis Tent
AL-JAZEERA: Journalist Hilmi Al-Faqawi was killed, and six others, including an Al Jazeera cameraman, were injured in an attack on a media tent near Nasser Hospital.
Palestinian journalist Hilmi Al-Faqawi and youth Youssef Al-Khuzundar were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a journalists' tent at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.
Nine others were injured, including journalists Ahmad Mansour (who was burned alive and is critically… pic.twitter.com/OdGagwxCEE
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 7, 2025
US Airstrikes Kill 4 in Sanaa
YEMENI MEDIA: Four civilians, including two women, died in US strikes on Sanaa’s Sha’ub district.
