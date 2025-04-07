LIVE BLOG: Journalists Burned Alive in Gaza | Netanyahu to Visit White House – Day 539

Israel targeted the journalist tent in front of the Nasser Hospital. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Two Palestinian journalists were killed and several others injured when Israel targeted the media tent outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

 Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is en route to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump. His plane reportedly took a 400km detour from Budapest to avoid countries enforcing the ICC arrest warrant against him.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,752 Palestinians and injured 115,475 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Mon, Apr 7, 2:34 PM (Palestine Time)

Mass Protest in Rabat Against Gaza Genocide and Normalization

AL JAZEERA: Hundreds of thousands marched in Morocco’s capital, organized by the Moroccan Front to Support Palestine and Reject Normalization. Protesters chanted “Shame! Gaza under siege!” and demanded an end to normalization with Israel, while condemning US support for the war.

Mon, Apr 7, 2:34 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza War Undermines Israel's Welfare State

AL JAZEERA: Israel’s social services face collapse since October 7, with 40% of social workers leaving municipal departments. A Yedioth Ahronoth reporter warns of a deepening crisis unless the government takes urgent action.

Mon, Apr 7, 2:34 PM (Palestine Time)

Washington Post Exposes Israeli Soldiers' Confessions on Systematic Destruction in Gaza

WASHINGTON POST: Israeli soldiers admitted to systematically demolishing over 3,500 buildings to create buffer zones, often without military justification. They also destroyed agricultural lands critical for Palestinian livelihoods.

Mon, Apr 7, 2:34 PM (Palestine Time)

Sole Survivor of ‘Paramedics Massacre’ in Rafah Exposes Israeli War Crime

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Monther Abed, the sole survivor of the Israeli attack on paramedics in Rafah, reveals the details of the crime in which 15 humanitarian workers were killed.

Sole Survivor of 'Paramedics Massacre' in Rafah Exposes Israeli War Crime

Mon, Apr 7, 2:34 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Seal Off Nablus amid West Bank Strike

AL JAZEERA: Israeli forces imposed a full closure on Nablus in the northern West Bank, blocking all entrances with iron gates and military checkpoints. The lockdown coincides with a comprehensive strike across Palestinian cities protesting Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Mon, Apr 7, 2:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia Expelled from African Union Headquarters

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia was expelled from an African Union meeting after several African countries objected to his participation in a session on the Rwanda genocide.

Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia Expelled from African Union Headquarters

Mon, Apr 7, 1:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Under Occupation Forces’ Protection

AL-JAZEERA: 93 settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque via the Mughrabi Gate under heavy Israeli police guard and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards, according to Jerusalem’s Islamic Waqf.

Mon, Apr 7, 1:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel’s Ambassador Expelled from African Union Summit

AL JAZEERA: Israel’s envoy to Ethiopia was removed from the AU headquarters after member states rejected his participation in an annual meeting.

Mon, Apr 7, 1:24 PM (Palestine Time)

One Killed, Others Injured in Israeli Strike on Car in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others wounded when Israel targeted a civilian car on Al-Nasr Street in western Gaza City.

Mon, Apr 7, 1:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Health Ministry: 57 Killed in 24 Hours

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY : Hospitals received 57 dead and 137 wounded in the past day, raising the toll since March 18 to 1,391 killed and 3,434 injured. The overall death toll since October 7 now stands at 50,752.

Mon, Apr 7, 1:24 PM (Palestine Time)

Scores Killed as Israeli Warplanes Hit Journalists’ Tent, Homes in Gaza

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Dozens of Palestinians, including journalists, were killed or wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah as the military threatens a new offensive in central Gaza.

Scores Killed as Israeli Warplanes Hit Journalists' Tent, Homes in Gaza

Mon, Apr 7, 1:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Media Office: Journalist Death Toll Rises to 210

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The government media office condemned Israel’s “systematic targeting” of journalists after the killing of Hilmi Al-Faqawi brought the total to 210 media workers killed.

Mon, Apr 7, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Attack Palestinians in Nablus, Expel Them From Their Land

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians and forced them off their agricultural land in Beit village, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Mon, Apr 7, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

20 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): Israeli airstrikes killed 20 Palestinians, with 13 deaths in central and southern Gaza. Injuries were reported in Khan Younis after a drone strike.

Mon, Apr 7, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Lebanon Health Ministry: One Killed in Israeli Drone Strike

LEBANESE MEDIA: A civilian died in an Israeli drone attack on Tayba, southern Lebanon.

Mon, Apr 7, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Mass Strike in West Bank Cities in Solidarity With Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A mass strike shut down Ramallah, Jerusalem, Nablus, and Tulkarm in protest against Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Mon, Apr 7, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Haaretz: Netanyahu Took Detour to Avoid ICC Arrest

HAARETZ: PM Netanyahu’s plane reportedly took a 400km detour from Budapest to Washington to avoid countries enforcing the ICC arrest warrant against him.

Mon, Apr 7, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Tech Workers Flee Amid War

ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: 8,300 high-tech workers have left Israel since October 7, per a government report.

Mon, Apr 7, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Journalist Killed in Israeli Strike on Khan Younis Tent

AL-JAZEERA: Journalist Hilmi Al-Faqawi was killed, and six others, including an Al Jazeera cameraman, were injured in an attack on a media tent near Nasser Hospital.

Mon, Apr 7, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

US Airstrikes Kill 4 in Sanaa

YEMENI MEDIA: Four civilians, including two women, died in US strikes on Sanaa’s Sha’ub district.

