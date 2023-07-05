Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin, Resistance Claims Victory

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Though the Israeli government of rightwing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed to have completed the objectives of the invasion, Palestinian Resistance said that it has successfully repelled the Israeli advances.

Israeli Army Radio confirmed the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the town and refugee camp of Jenin after a two-day operation in which 12 Palestinians were killed and 120 were wounded.

Local Palestinian media reported that dozens of Israeli military vehicles continued to withdraw from the Jenin camp while remaining on the outskirts of the northern Palestinian region.

Palestinians in #Jenin celebrate the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the town and refugee camp. #JeninUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/z0joh50hmY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 5, 2023

Media reports also say that several Palestinians had been injured as a result of an Israeli raid on a site inside a cemetery in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin.

The Israeli military claimed that the attack targeted a cell that “posed a threat to its forces as they withdrew from the city.”

An international outcry followed the Israeli invasion, which resulted in an unprecedented number of Palestinian casualties, the worst since 2005, according to United Nations officials.

During the invasion, Israel occupied residential homes and fired at a hospital and journalists. It also barred medics from reaching the wounded inside Jenin.

(The Palestine Chronicle)