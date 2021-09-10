Russia Ready to Facilitate Talks between Israel, Palestine

Russia voiced support for the resumption of direct talks between Israel and Palestine on Friday, saying it is ready to facilitate the process, Anadolu reports.

At a news conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his country is ready to contribute to either organizing a bilateral meeting, including on its territory, “if the parties are ready for this” or taking part in the work of the Middle East Quartet (the UN, US, EU, and Russia).

“We are interested in such a meeting taking place after a long break. At this stage, we are talking about the possibility of ministerial-level talks,” he said.

Lavrov added that all the participants of the Quartet had agreed to restart the work.

“When this happens depends on all the participants of the Quartet. We are ready to do it at any time because we consider it useful to exchange views on how the international community can help create conditions for an agreement between Israel and Palestine,” he said.

For his part, Lapid made it clear that such a meeting will not be held on the side lines of the UN General Assembly in September because as of now, “there is nothing to discuss.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)