Russia’s Putin Meets with PA President Abbas in Astana (VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in the Kazakhstan capital Astana to discuss the peace process, Russian sources said.

Putin will also attend the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Council of heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Russia-Central Asia summit while in Astana.

🇵🇸🇷🇺Putin and Abbas met on the sidelines of the Confidence Building Measures in Asia(CICA) pic.twitter.com/DqcOrKAvqh — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) October 13, 2022

Abbas, according to the Jerusalem Post, will attend the CICA conference which marks the 30th anniversary of the group of 27 member states that includes Russia, Iran, China, Turkiye, Pakistan, and Israel, as well as the PA, which CICA recognizes as a state.

Russia supports the two-state resolution, based on the pre-1967 borders.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Abbas left for Kazakhstan Wednesday night and he will hold several meetings with diplomats at the CICA.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)