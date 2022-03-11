Ukrainian Official Exposes Israel’s Real Motive Behind Its Russia-Ukraine Mediation

March 11, 2022
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: The Kremlin, Moscow, via Wikimedia Commons)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Ukrainian government official on Friday strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s attempt to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. 

According to Haaretz, the Ukrainian official said that Bennett is only “using the mediation as an excuse to justify the fact that Israel is avoiding transferring military aid to Ukraine or joining the sanctions slapped on Russia.”

Haaretz also quoted the official as saying that Bennett asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to surrender and “accept the Russian stance”. 

Zelensky expressed his disappointment at Israel’s response to his request for aid last week, saying during a press conference that he “expected greater support from Prime Minister Bennett.” 

During the latest Israeli war on Gaza, Zelensky expressed complete solidarity towards Israel, taking to Twitter to lament the supposed tragedy that Israel was going through.

