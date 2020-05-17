Salted Fish and Turkish Delights: Besieged Gaza Gears up for Eid Al-Fitr (PHOTOS)

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Palestinians in Gaza are gearing up for Eid Al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In the photos below, we take you on a new journey among Gaza’s street vendors preparing and selling salted fish, known as fisikh, and Turkish delights. We also visit a small factory that makes samosa, a popular item on the Palestinian Ramadan menu.

While I covered war and the effect of the Israeli blockade on Gaza, I try through my work to convey the other side of Gaza, one that exhibits the tenacity and the love for life among the besieged Strip’s two million inhabitants.

I hope you enjoy these photos.

(All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud)

(The Palestine Chronicle)