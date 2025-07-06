Israel Commits New Massacres across Gaza as Ceasefire Talks Approach

At least 32 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed on Sunday as Israeli forces escalated airstrikes on displacement zones in Gaza ahead of anticipated ceasefire talks.

Israeli occupation forces committed new massacres on Sunday, targeting displaced Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, even as attention shifts toward upcoming negotiations over a potential ceasefire.

Medical sources in Gaza reported that at least 32 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes since dawn, with 29 of those fatalities occurring in Gaza City alone.

According to local sources, 12 people were killed and others wounded in Israeli strikes on homes sheltering displaced families in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City.

A woman was pulled out alive from the rubble, while most of the injured were women and children, some in critical condition.

Israeli forces are carrying out demolition operations of residential buildings in central and eastern Khan Younis city, south of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/FbK8lEUw4b — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 6, 2025

Earlier in the day, three Palestinians were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed an apartment on Jaffa Street in the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. In the nearby Zaytoun neighborhood, several people were injured in shelling, according to the Baptist Hospital.

Al-Aqsa TV reported that Israeli warplanes launched a “fire belt” along eastern Gaza City, hitting neighborhoods such as Al-Tuffah and Al-Sheja’iyya. Israeli forces also reportedly detonated several homes in these areas.

Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, Jabalia was bombarded with a combination of airstrikes and artillery fire, according to Palestinian sources.

In central Gaza City, Israeli attacks have intensified in recent days, with repeated airstrikes resulting in large-scale massacres.

BREAKING: Israel just killed Dr. Moussa Khawaja in Gaza. They dropped a bomb on the tent he was sheltering in, killing him and his entire family — including his three children. He wasn’t a combatant. He was a doctor, devoted to saving lives. pic.twitter.com/8TJ0f10Bb3 — sarah (@sahouraxo) July 5, 2025

Bombing of Displacement Tents

Elsewhere, five people—including three children—were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a tent housing displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. Palestinian media circulated photos of the wounded being treated at the Nasser Medical Complex, which was itself targeted by Israeli artillery.

At the same time, Israeli forces launched additional attacks on residential areas in central and eastern Khan Yunis, mirroring the assault on Gaza City and its eastern districts.

Attacks on displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area have increased significantly in recent days, leading to multiple massacres.

Since Israel resumed its military campaign on Gaza following its withdrawal from a ceasefire agreement last March, roughly 6,800 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 24,000 wounded, according to figures released by the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Among the dead are more than 700 people who were targeted near aid distribution centers operated by the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” an entity established under a US-Israeli agreement.

(PC, AJA)