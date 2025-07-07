BRICS Leaders Urge Ceasefire, ‘Full Withdrawal’ of Israeli Forces from Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The 11-nation bloc also condemned Israel’s “use of starvation as a method of warfare,” as well as “attempts to politicize or militarize humanitarian assistance.”

BRICS leaders on Sunday pushed for a permanent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza as well as “the full withdrawal of Israeli forces” from the besieged enclave.

“We exhort the parties to engage in good faith in further negotiations to achieve an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and all other parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the 11-nation bloc said in a final declaration after its 17th summit held in Brazil from July 6 to 7.

They also called for “the release of all hostages and detainees held in violation of international law and sustained and unhindered access and delivery of humanitarian aid.”

BRICS countries released a joint statement condemning the attacks on Iran, terrorism in Syria, and Israel’s occupation of Syrian territory, and called Gaza an ’inseparable’ part of Palestine https://t.co/WuVfoMvCqL pic.twitter.com/Fv422g0BUy — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) July 7, 2025

The bloc urged adherence to international law, in particular to international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Support for UNRWA

They also condemned all violations of IHL, “including the use of starvation as a method of warfare,” as well as “attempts to politicize or militarize humanitarian assistance.”

The leaders also reasserted their “steadfast support” for UNRWA and stressed the need to fully respect the mandate, bestowed on it by the UN General Assembly, for the provision of basic services “to Palestine refugees in its five fields of operations.”

“The humanitarian community calls for an end to the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF) since it provides nothing but starvation and gunfire to the people of #Gaza. Since this scheme began, at least 500 starving people have been reported killed and nearly 4,000… pic.twitter.com/oYX0isZf8V — UNRWA (@UNRWA) July 1, 2025

The statement noted the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice in the legal proceedings instituted by South Africa against Israel, which, inter alia, reaffirmed Israel’s legal obligation to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid in Gaza. It also emphasized the provisional measures issued by the ICJ that “reaffirmed Israel’s legal obligation” to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Palestinian Self-Determination

The bloc also highlighted the right of self-determination for the Palestinian people.

“We recall that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, “ underlining, the statement added, “the importance of unifying the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under the Palestinian Authority, and reaffirm the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine.”

They also drew attention to the agreement reached at the Emergency Arab Summit in March regarding the reconstruction of the civil infrastructure in Gaza, saying that efforts to stabilize and rebuild Gaza “must go hand in hand with a just and lasting political resolution of the protracted conflict.”

❗️ BRICS Leaders’ Declaration: – ‘SERIOUS concerns’ about rise of unilateral tariffs – ‘CONDEMN military strikes’ against Iran – Call for ‘UNCONDITIONAL’ Gaza ceasefire – WELCOME Indonesia as BRICS member – ‘CONDEMN’ Bryansk, Kursk rail and bridge attacks pic.twitter.com/P2nIGta3FY — RT (@RT_com) July 6, 2025

The bloc expressed its “firm opposition” to the forced displacement, “temporary or permanent, under any pretext, of any of the Palestinian population from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as any geographic or demographic changes to the territory” of the Strip.

“We reiterate that international law and international judicial bodies demand the end of the illegal occupation and the immediate cessation of all practices that undermine legal norms and obstruct a just and lasting peace,” the statement said.

The BRICS leaders also reaffirmed their support for the State of Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations.

Lebanon Ceasefire Welcomed

They also welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon and condemned “the continued violations of the ceasefire and of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon.”

“We call on Israel to respect the terms agreed with the Lebanese government and to withdraw its occupying forces from all of the Lebanese territory, including the five sites in Southern Lebanon in which they remain,” the bloc stated.

Strikes on Iran Condemned

The bloc condemned the military strikes against Iran in June, which it said “constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

Iran’s🇮🇷 Foreign Minister Araghchi at BRICS: ‘It is shameful the international community has been unable to do anything meaningful to end genocide of Palestinians.’ https://t.co/DVi0CC5IBi pic.twitter.com/l8NpGEZoZI — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) July 6, 2025

BRICS leaders also expressed “serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA.”

Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security “must always” be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm, the statement noted.

Iran is grateful for the strong and unequivocal condemnation by BRICS of the recent Israeli and US military aggression. In no uncertain terms, the deliberate attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure and nuclear sites under IAEA safeguards violate both international law and… pic.twitter.com/xJTcJYw2hw — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 7, 2025

They reiterated support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges and called on the United Nations Security Council “to be seized of this matter.”

Israeli Withdrawal from Syria Urged

Welcoming the lifting of “unilateral sanctions” on Syria, the bloc reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereigny, independence “and territorial integrity” of the country.

It also condemned “strongly the occupation of parts of Syria, in blatant violation of international law and the 1974 disengagement, we urge Israel to withdraw its forces from the Syrian territory without delay.”

‘Indifference’ – Brazilian President

Various leaders also expressed their condemnation of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned that the world cannot “remain indifferent” to the genocide.

“We cannot remain indifferent to the genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza, the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians and the use of hunger as a weapon of war,” Lula da Silva stated in his opening speech at the summit.

🚨⚡️At the 2025 BRICS Summit, Brazil’s Lula accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, condemned the use of hunger as a weapon, called to end the Zionist occupation, and urged for a Palestinian state on 1967 borders. pic.twitter.com/dyRTqhjY09 — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) July 6, 2025

“The solution to this conflict will only be possible with the end of the Israeli occupation and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian State within the 1967 borders,” he added.

The Brazilian president also denounced “the violations of Iran’s territorial integrity, just as it had done in the case of Ukraine.”

‘Israel’s Expansionism’ – Turkiye

The Turkish foreign minister on Sunday warned that Israel’s ongoing military operation in Gaza has reversed decades of development in the region and could have global consequences if its aggression is not curbed, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing Turkish diplomatic sources.

“If Israel’s aggression and expansionism are not brought under control, the consequences will be felt globally,” Hakan Fidan said Sunday during a BRICS session.

🗣️ ‘If Israel’s aggression and expansionism are not brought under control, the consequences will be felt globally’ Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warns that Israel’s war in Gaza could have serious global consequences if not stopped https://t.co/LvhTNHbXrp pic.twitter.com/eI48WKbCry — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) July 7, 2025

Speaking at a panel called “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence,” Fidan said Israel’s actions have triggered a crisis for international institutions responsible for maintaining peace and security.

“The tragedy of the Palestinian people is now at the center of our discussions on multilateralism,” he said. “This situation is a serious crisis for the legitimacy of institutions responsible for maintaining international peace and security.”

AI Precautions

Fidan said Türkiye is intensifying efforts to support a peaceful resolution and de-escalation in the region and stands ready to back lasting peace.

He noted globalization has deepened mutual dependencies, making value chains — particularly in energy and critical minerals — increasingly fragile, stressing the need for growth, employment, and free trade to achieve development.

“As the world moves toward multipolarity, global governance of artificial intelligence is becoming a critical priority,” he said. “Necessary precautions must be taken to prevent AI from turning into a new tool of domination.”

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 57,000, wounding more than 136,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 57,523 martyrs and 136,617 wounded since October 7, 2023. Hospitals in the Strip received the bodies of 105 martyrs and 356 wounded over the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/9tRtC3CRQ1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 7, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)