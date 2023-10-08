Palestinian Resistance Clash with Israeli Occupation Troops at Qalandiya

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a statement, the Resistance News Network said that a small unit belonging to the Palestinian Resistance has arrived at the illegal Jewish settlement of Psagot, near occupied East Jerusalem.

According to the statement, the unit, consisting of several fighters, is clashing with Israeli occupation soldiers at the Qalandiya military checkpoint.

The fighters were received by hundreds of cheering Palestinians who chanting for the Resistance and for unity among Palestinians.

A voice in the video was heard saying: “An armed clash at the Qalandiya checkpoint! An armed clash at the Qalandiya checkpoint!” while cheers by many Palestinians were heard in the background.

This is a developing story …

(The Palestine Chronicle)