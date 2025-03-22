Scores Killed, Wounded in Israeli Airstrikes on South Lebanon

Israel conducted strikes that killed and wounded many Lebanese, claiming to respond to Hezbollah rockets, although the group denied the accusations.

Lebanese official sources have reported an increase in the death toll from the ongoing Israeli airstrikes since this morning, with six dead and 31 injured in various areas in eastern and southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health stated that five people, including a child, were killed, and 11 others were injured in an airstrike on the town of Tulin. Another person was killed, and seven others were injured in an airstrike on the southern city of Tyre.

Earlier, the Lebanese News Agency reported that an Israeli drone targeted a garage in the Raml neighborhood of the city.

The Ministry of Health also mentioned that six people were injured in two airstrikes on the towns of Hosh al-Sayyid and Sarin in the Baalbek-Hermel region in eastern Lebanon, where Israeli warplanes also carried out raids on the vicinity of the town of Nabi Sheet.

Israeli warplanes also conducted airstrikes on the outskirts of the town of Saksikiya, the Zahrani Valley area, and the region between the towns of al-Halousiya and Deir Qanun al-Nahr, as well as on the highlands of the Iqlim al-Tuffah region and the vicinity of the town of Qusair in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz had directed the army to launch a second wave of attacks in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions.

The ministry confirmed that the second wave of strikes was in response to rocket fire from Lebanon and as a continuation of the first wave, emphasizing that the Lebanese government is responsible for everything happening within its territory. The Israeli army’s radio station announced that the air force had attacked 50 targets in Lebanon today in response to the launch of six rockets towards the Finger of Galilee near the Lebanese border.

Earlier today, the Israeli army announced the interception of three rockets that were allegedly fired from Lebanon towards the Israeli settlement of Metula in the Finger of Galilee. In response, Israel quickly carried out intensive airstrikes across several areas in Lebanon, marking the first such strikes since the ceasefire agreement in November of last year.

In a statement, Hezbollah denied any involvement in the rocket launches, while Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri, warned against attempts to drag the country into a new cycle of violence.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned that further escalation could have severe consequences for the region, calling on all parties to exercise restraint.

Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement reached with Hezbollah last November, carrying out military operations in Lebanon and delaying the withdrawal from five strategic hills along the Blue Line.

(AJA, PC)