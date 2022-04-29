Israeli Forces Injure Nine Palestinians, Including Two Children, in Kafr Qaddum

A weekly protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

At least nine Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces on Friday during the weekly protest against illegal Jewish settlement expansion in the village of Kafr Qaddum, in the West Bank province of Qalqiliya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Morad Shtewi, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters with rubber-coated rounds and tear gas canisters, injuring nine of them with rubber-coated rounds, including two children, and causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

All of the injured protesters were treated at the scene.

Meantime, dozens of Palestinian protesters suffered suffocation from tear gas inhalation after Israeli occupation forces attacked the weekly anti-settlement protest in the village of Beit Dajan, in the West Bank province of Nablus.

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Israeli settlement construction.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied Palestinian Territories in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

