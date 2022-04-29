Israeli Forces Injure Nine Palestinians, Including Two Children, in Kafr Qaddum

At least nine Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces on Friday during the weekly protest against illegal Jewish settlement expansion in the village of Kafr Qaddum, in the West Bank province of Qalqiliya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Morad Shtewi, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters with rubber-coated rounds and tear gas canisters, injuring nine of them with rubber-coated rounds, including two children, and causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Yishai Merling, head of the World Zionist Organisation’s Settlement Division, declared that the role of the new Jewish communities is to roll-back supposed "Bedouin…control of the region".https://t.co/MH3aknBFnR — Ben White (@benabyad) April 28, 2022

All of the injured protesters were treated at the scene.

Meantime, dozens of Palestinian protesters suffered suffocation from tear gas inhalation after Israeli occupation forces attacked the weekly anti-settlement protest in the village of Beit Dajan, in the West Bank province of Nablus.

Weekly marches against the occupation and the illegal settlements in numerous villages near Nablus. The IOF suppressed demonstrators with rubber-coated steel bullets, stun grenades, tear gas and live bullets. 25 Palestinians have been injured in Beita, Beit Dajan and Kafr Qaddum. pic.twitter.com/5m2FSLefKr — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) March 4, 2022

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Israeli settlement construction.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied Palestinian Territories in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)