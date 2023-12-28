Scores of Killed, Wounded as Israel Intensifies Bombing of Central Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others were injured, most of them children and women, in a series of raids launched by Israeli forces at dawn on Thursday on various sites in the Gaza Strip.

Central Gaza

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that an Israeli bombing on Deir al-Balah and the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip left a number of dead and wounded.

According to local sources, Israeli forces targeted a civilian car transporting wounded people from Deir al-Balah, which led to the killing of everyone in it.

A number of citizens were killed and others were injured, most of them children and women, in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Palestinian children try to pull out the body of a child buried under the rubble of a destroyed house in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in central Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/6q5L0Mi1xu pic.twitter.com/lFEFJNea6x — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 28, 2023

At least seven civilians were killed in an Israeli raid on a residential building, also located in Nuseirat.

Other Palestinians were injured as a result of Israel’s bombing of a house in the Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip.

Southern Gaza

The city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, saw violent raids by Israeli aircraft and artillery, which resulted in the killing and injury of dozens of Palestinians, most of them children and women.

Israeli forces committed a horrific massacre near Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis on Wednesday evening, which led to the killing of nearly 30 Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced on Thursday morning that 12 Palestinians were killed and 12 others were injured as Israel renewed its attacks on the vicinity of the hospital.

The occupation aircraft also renewed its raids on the center of the city of Khan Yunis, and on agricultural land north of the city of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing on the Al-Wafiya neighborhood in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/6q5L0Mizn2 pic.twitter.com/fU76CGuITs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 28, 2023

Al-Jazeera reported that a Palestinian was killed and others were injured on Thursday morning in an Israeli bombing on the Al-Wafiya neighborhood in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Northern Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed and wounded on Thursday morning after Israeli forces bombed a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,110 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,243 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA, AJA)