GAZA LIVE BLOG: Battles Commence in Central Gaza | New Massacres throughout Strip | Resistance Issues New Statement, Videos | Soldiers Killed – DAY 83

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

After 83 days of a genocidal war, the battle is finally reaching central Gaza – following Israeli failure and partial retreat in northern Gaza, and a standstill in its attempt to take over Khan Younis. Several Israeli officers and soldiers were killed in central Gaza battles, according to the Israeli military. Meanwhile, the Resistance continues to push back against advancing Israeli troops in all the Gaza axes. The death toll among Palestinians continues to rise as a result of new massacres in Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah, central and northern Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,110 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,243 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES:

Thursday, December 28, 10:00 am

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and wounded after the occupation forces bombed a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

SPANISH PM: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stressing that Gaza is living in a tragic situation.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing on the Al-Wafiya neighborhood in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: 12 Palestinians were killed and 12 others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house near its Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing on the Al-Wafiya neighborhood in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/6q5L0Mizn2 pic.twitter.com/fU76CGuITs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 28, 2023

IRANIAN FM: Israel will not achieve its goals in the war on the Gaza Strip of eliminating Hamas, disarming it, arresting the movement’s leader, Yahya Sinwar, or freeing the prisoners.

ISRAELI OFFICIAL (to AP): The Israeli authorities do not realize the seriousness of the high number of army wounded.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Eight Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted Al-Amal Hospital, affiliated with PRCS.

PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCE: 17 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombardment of central Gaza last night.

RUSSIAN FM: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed the need to break the vicious cycle of violence that generations of Palestinians have suffered from, and called for the injustice against them to be lifted.

RUSSIAN FM: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed the need to break the vicious cycle of violence that generations of Palestinians have suffered from. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/6q5L0Mi1xu pic.twitter.com/CdfGgsmVx1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 09:00 am

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 missile in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARD: The Al-Aqsa Flood operation was a completely Palestinian operation and was carried out by the Palestinians themselves.

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: More than 75% of the population of towns in southern Lebanon were displaced to other places following the continuation and intensification of Israeli raids in the past two days.

Palestinian children try to pull out the body of a child buried under the rubble of a destroyed house in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in central Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/6q5L0Mi1xu pic.twitter.com/lFEFJNea6x — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 08:00 am

ISRAELI PM’S SPOKESMAN: France is ready to help us restore safety on the Lebanese borders.

UN: United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, warned – via the X platform – of the rapid spread of infectious diseases in shelters in the Gaza Strip, stressing that hospitals in the Strip are barely functioning.

Thursday, December 28, 06:30 am

ISRAELI ARMY: Three military personnel – two officers and one soldier – were killed in battles in the central Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)