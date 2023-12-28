Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Ramallah, Kill Palestinian Youth

A Palestinian youth was killed, and 14 others were injured, by Israeli army gunfire at dawn on Thursday, during an Israeli military raid in the center of Ramallah.

Medical sources at the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah announced that Hazem Qatawi, 23, was killed by Israeli army gunfire during confrontations that broke out in the vicinity of Al-Manara Roundabout.

The moment an Israeli occupation vehicle was hit with Molotov cocktails during the invasion of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/6ecNMobdNV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 28, 2023

The sources added that at least four more Palestinians were injured with live bullets, including a journalist, after Israeli occupation soldiers opened fire on them.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli occupation forces

raided several areas in Ramallah, and stormed the city center (Al-Manara and Al-Sa’ah roundabouts), Shireen Abu Akleh Street, Al-Hisbah Street, Al-Balou’, and Al-Tira.

Israeli forces also stormed a number of money exchange shops, seized their contents, and detained a number of their owners.

They also raided the Al-Ajouli family’s home in Al-Balou’ and an exchange shop owned by them in Ramallah.

Palestinians bid farewell to Hazem Qatawi, killed by Israeli occupation forces in #Ramallah pic.twitter.com/QLK4qNO1v6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 28, 2023

According to WAFA, Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Tira neighborhood and raided a residential building, interrogated its residents, and detained a citizen. Moreover, they opened fire on a vehicle and wounded its driver.

Israeli occupation forces reportedly stormed the town of Beitunia and the neighborhoods near the “Ofer” military prison, which is located on citizens’ lands in the town of Beitunia.

The occupation forces also stormed the city of Al-Bireh and drove their military vehicles through its streets.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll in the occupied West Bank has risen to 314 Palestinians since October 7, and over 520 since the beginning of the year.

(PC, WAFA)