Highest since Second Intifada: Around 10,800 Palestinians in Israeli Prisons

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The number of Palestinians in Israeli detention has surged to approximately 10,800, marking the highest prisoner count since the Second Intifada in 2000, according to Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy groups.

The figure “does not include Palestinians held in Israeli army-run camps,” noted a joint statement by the Commission of Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, and Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Among the detainees are 50 women, including two from Gaza, and more than 450 children.

Administrative Detainees

The statement noted that the number of administrative detainees – those held without charge or trial – has climbed to 3,629, the highest proportion when compared to convicted prisoners and those classified by Israel as “unlawful combatants,” reported WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency.

Additionally, 2,454 detainees are classified as “unlawful combatants,” a designation that includes Palestinians as well as Arab detainees from Lebanon and Syria, the report stated.

According to the Prisoners’ Media Office, cited by Anadolu, the Israeli army arrested more than 17,000 Palestinians, including 545 women and 1,360 children, from Gaza since October 2023.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 57,000, wounding more than 136,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

