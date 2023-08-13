‘He Didn’t Do Anything’: Israeli Rabbi Calls for Release of Terrorist Who Murdered Dawabsheh Family

The terrorist arson attack on the Dawabsheh family is considered one of the most heinous acts of Israeli-Jewish terrorism in recent years.

The convicted Israeli murderer, Amiram Ben Uliel, is serving three life sentences in addition to 20 years for the deadly arson attack in the village of Duma, southeast of Nablus, in which Riham and Saad Dawabsheh were killed along with their 18-month-old son, Ali Saad.

Only the couple’s eldest son, Ahmed, survived the terror attack, with terrible burns.

Rabbi Tzvi Kostiner was filmed last Thursday claiming that Ben Uliel’s treatment by the courts was “one of the greatest injustices” by the Israeli judiciary.

“Ben Uliel “didn’t do anything, but even if he did — come on, accept him,” Kostiner said in the video.

Kostiner further said that Ben Uliel should be released and vindicated and that he at least be transferred to a special jail ward for religious Jews with better prison conditions.

In 2016, Israeli prosecutors charged Ben Uliel with murder and a second suspect of being an accessory to murder.

‘Revenge’

Saad, Riham, and their children were asleep when masked Israeli terrorists threw a firebomb through their bedroom window and sprayed walls with slogans in Hebrew, including the word “revenge”.

Ali died during the ensuing blaze, while his parents succumbed to their wounds later in hospital. Ahmed spent months in the hospital undergoing treatment for burns.

(PC, WAFA)