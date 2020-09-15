Israeli Forces Detain 21 Palestinians, Including Minors, in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces today detained at least 21 Palestinians, including three minors, from various parts of the occupied territories, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

At least 15 Palestinians, including three minors, were rounded up in multiple raids in the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Issawiya and al-Tur, besides to al-Eizariya town, east of Jerusalem.

Seven of the 15 detainees were rounded up as Israeli occupation forces stormed their homes in Issawiya, a neighborhood of some 20,000 residents who are constantly harassed by Israeli police and where anyone, including children, runs the risk of arbitrary detention.

Israeli occupation forces arrest #Palestinian_journalist Abdul-Muhssen Shalalda from his house in occupied #West_Bank pic.twitter.com/EktpIS7xtR — Palestine Post 24 (@PalestinePost24) September 11, 2020

In the northern West Bank, Israeli forces conducted two separate raids in Nur Shams refugee camp and Baqa al-Sharqiyya town, east and northeast of Tulkarm, resulting in the detention of two people.

In the district of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in southern the West Bank, an Israeli military raid in Dura town, south of the city, resulted in the detention of a former prisoner, the PPS reported.

In the Ramallah district, Israeli occupation forces raided several neighborhoods, including al-Masayef, where they detained two former prisoners.

In Salfit district, also in the north of the West Bank, forces raided Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of the city, and detained one person, said the PPS.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)