Scores of Palestinians Killed as Israel Continues to Bomb Homes, Hospitals in Gaza

Scores of Palestinians were killed and others were wounded in the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that six Palestinians were killed and others were injured after Israeli warplanes and artillery bombarded the city of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli helicopters and drones kept shooting in the center and west of the city.

Several Palestinians were also wounded in an Israeli missile strike that targeted a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

A number of civilians were killed and others were injured by artillery shelling, Israeli airstrikes, and gunfire from Israeli occupation vehicles in various areas northwest of Gaza City.

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes that targeted residential buildings in the neighborhoods of Gaza City, as ambulances continue to face difficulty in moving to retrieve the bodies of the slain civilians and the wounded due to the ongoing bombing and gunfire from the occupation.

Israeli artillery also targeted Al-Awda Hospital in Tal Al-Zaatar neighborhood of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

The vicinity of Al-Dawa Mosque, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, saw violent and continuous artillery shelling.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army is still besieging Al Amal Hospital and Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis for the tenth day in a row. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/UpESJMWDQn pic.twitter.com/TsKOVYrOMi — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 31, 2024

Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, and according to sources, ambulances find it difficult to move.

According to WAFA, the occupation forces blew up a residential square in the center of Khan Yunis.

Al-Jazeera reported that several Palestinians were killed and others were wounded when Israeli forces targeted a house in the city of Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,751 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,636 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)