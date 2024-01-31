Red Crescent Employee Shot Dead by Israeli Snipers at Al-Amal Hospital

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian employee at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis was shot and killed on Wednesday by Israeli army gunfire.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that a member of the security staff at Al-Amal Hospital was killed by Israeli occupation forces.

The employee was reportedly shot “while he was standing near the back door of the hospital.”

💢 The Israeli shelling and gunfire continue around PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in #KhanYounis.

📍Medical teams, wounded, patients, and thousands of displaced people, primarily children and women, live in constant fear and anxiety. International humanitarian law mandates the protection… pic.twitter.com/Uztpfu7m3j — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) January 31, 2024

“Intense and ongoing targeting in the vicinity of Amal Hospital and the launch of smoke grenades,” the statement continued.

“Medical teams, wounded, patients, and thousands of displaced people, primarily children and women, live in constant fear and anxiety,” PRCS said, noting that “International humanitarian law mandates the protection of civilians, medical personnel, humanitarian workers, and hospitals.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,751 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,636 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)