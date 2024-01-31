GAZA LIVE BLOG: Bombing of Gaza Hospitals Continue | Guterres: Restore UNRWA Funding | Three Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Battles | EU to Send Force to Red Sea – DAY 117

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces bombarded Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza as clashes, heavy fighting and artillery shelling are reported in every area of the besieged Strip. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on countries that suspended their funding to UNRWA to restore it, while Washington admitted that it did not independently verify Israel’s claims. The Ansarallah (Houthi) group targeted the American destroyer “USS Greeley” with missiles and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell vowed to send a force to the Red Sea. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,751 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,636 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, January 31, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Three missiles were fired from Lebanon towards the Al-Manara area in Upper Galilee.

BORRELL: The European Union seeks to start the work of the European force to maintain security in the Red Sea on February 17.

NORWAY FM: Norway’s Foreign Minister let countries exporting weapons to Israel assess whether they were contributing to potential genocide.

NORWAY FM: Norway's Foreign Minister let countries exporting weapons to Israel assess whether they were contributing to potential genocide.

Wednesday, January 31, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: The military spokesman for the group, Yahya Saree, said that they targeted the American destroyer “USS Greeley” in the Red Sea with missiles.

TIMES OF ISRAEL (quoting senior Israeli official): Netanyahu’s government does not support an immediate closure of UNRWA for fear of a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip that would force it to stop the war.

Wednesday, January 31, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: An Israeli military delegation held several meetings in Washington to press for replacing UNRWA.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army bombarded Al-Awda Hospital in the Tal Al Zaatar area, north of the Gaza Strip, with artillery.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes, heavy shooting, and artillery shelling occurred in the vicinity of the Al-Nasmawi neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis, and in the vicinity of Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Yunis.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes, heavy shooting, and artillery shelling occurred in the vicinity of the Al-Nasmawi neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis, and in the vicinity of Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Yunis.

Wednesday, January 31, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in towns in the Upper Galilee in anticipation of a march that infiltrated from southern Lebanon to northern Israel.

Wednesday, January 31, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Guterres calls on countries that suspended their funding to UNRWA to restore it.

IRAN’S ENVOY TO UN: “Our principled policy is to respond decisively and strongly to any party that targets our lands and interests.”

Wednesday, January 31, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Heavy gunfire and clashes are taking place in the western regions of northern Gaza.

WASHINGTON POST (citing US officials): Washington did not independently verify Israel’s claims about UNRWA.

Wednesday, January 31, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are shelling the center and west of Khan Yunis with artillery, and are also throwing lighting bombs. The death toll has risen to 17 since Tuesday.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are shelling the center and west of Khan Yunis with artillery, and are also throwing lighting bombs. The death toll has risen to 17 since Tuesday.

US CENTRAL COMMAND: A missile fired by the Houthis was shot down.

Wednesday, January 31, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Casualties were reported in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

UNITED NATIONS: The world cannot abandon the people of Gaza. Decisions to stop funding UNRWA will have disastrous consequences for the people of Gaza.

KAN: the Israeli army’s progress in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, is very slow.

Wednesday, January 31, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

UN RAPPORTEUR ON POVERTY AND HUMAN RIGHTS: We hope that support for UNRWA will continue.

CBS: Washington has sent additional air defenses to the base that was attacked in northeastern Jordan.

ISRAELI MEDIA: 3 Israeli soldiers were killed in yesterday’s battles in the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, January 30, 11:45 pm (GMT+2)

CIA DIRECTOR: I have never witnessed explosive situations in the Middle East as they are today.

(The Palestine Chronicle)