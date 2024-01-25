Scores of Palestinians Killed as Israel Continues to Bomb Hospitals, Schools

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of civilians were killed and wounded as Israeli occupation forces intensified their attacks on Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli strikes targeted the Nasser Medical Complex and a UNRWA school housing thousands of displaced Palestinians, sparking international outrage.

Al-Jazeera reported that the central and western areas of the city of Khan Yunis were hit by violent Israeli artillery shelling.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement that Israeli forces had besieged the hospitals in the city.

A Palestinian medical source reported that 50 Palestinians were killed and 120 injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted the western areas of Khan Yunis over the past 24 hours.

Scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded in a fire that broke out in a UNRWA center that was bombed by Israel. According to Thomas White, UNRWA Director in Gaza, the center was hit by two tanks.

The International Committee of the Red Cross warned that the health sector in the Gaza Strip is at risk of complete collapse without taking urgent measures.

The Red Cross added that less than 20 percent of Gaza’s territory is now a refuge for more than 1.5 million people living in desperate conditions.

CHINESE FM: We are shocked by the Israeli attack on UN facilities in Gaza. "We are deeply saddened by the losses among civilians in Gaza, and we condemn all actions that violate international law." FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/JppwX74Oc5 pic.twitter.com/IDaeYDf6r5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 25, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,700 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,730 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, AJA)