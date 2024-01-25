GAZA LIVE BLOG: Deployment at Lebanon Border | Cameron Has Plan | Protests in Israel | UNRWA Facility Shelled | Massacres in South – DAY 111

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

British Foreign Minister, David Cameron says he has a plan for a gradual ceasefire in Gaza, though the Israeli Prime Minister, Netanyahu insists that the war must continue. The war continues, with more Israeli bombardment that killed and wounded hundreds in the last 24 hours. Palestinian Resistance remains strong and seems to have adapted to the long war underway in Gaza. Civilians, however, continue to suffer. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,700 Palestinians have been killed, and 63,730 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, January 25, 1:10 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 20 Palestinians were killed and 150 others were wounded as Israel bombed Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Square, east of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

BRITISH FM CAMERON: The Palestinians must be given a state in which they feel safe.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: There is no food or anesthesia at Nasser Hospital.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Netanyahu will hold a consultation session with ministers and advisors this evening to discuss possible scenarios for the ICJ’s decision, especially if the court orders Israel to stop the war.

HAMAS: Israel’s statements against Qatar reflect its obstruction of the prisoner exchange negotiations.

Thursday, January 25, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were wounded, in an Israeli bombing targeting citizens in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted two Israeli Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells, west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli military site of Jal al-Alam with missiles and achieved direct hits.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We are engaged in fierce clashes in the west and south of Khan Yunis.

Thursday, January 25, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Palestinian Resistance launched a batch of rockets towards Israeli towns and sites.

CHINESE DEFENSE MINISTRY: We did not provide any weapons or military equipment to the conflict in Gaza. This came in response to reports that claimed that Israeli forces found that Palestinian resistance members used large quantities of Chinese-made weapons in the Gaza Strip.

UN: Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, condemned Israel’s behavior in its request to evacuate Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip while continuing to bomb the city without giving the Palestinians an opportunity to leave.

KAN: Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is considering not extending the water agreement with Jordan, after Jordanian statements described as “anti-Israel.”

GIDEON SAAR: Netanyahu bears the main responsibility for the failure of October 7.

CHINESE FM: We are shocked by the Israeli attack on UN facilities in Gaza. “We are deeply saddened by the losses among civilians in Gaza, and we condemn all actions that violate international law.”

Thursday, January 25, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

UNRWA: Khan Yunis developments reflect the continued failure to respect the principles of international humanitarian law.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians – including two children – were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Al-Satar Al-Gharbi area, north of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces targeted the Al-Amal neighborhood and the vicinity of the Red Crescent in Khan Yunis.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli army will buy 100 bulldozers to reinforce the engineering forces following the Maghazi tragedy.

Thursday, January 25, 08:35 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Deployment of a large number of army forces in the western sector of the border with Lebanon, after warning of the infiltration of fighters.

X: British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, he presented a plan to move from a temporary truce to the entry of aid and the release of hostages towards a permanent ceasefire.

(The Palestine Chronicle)