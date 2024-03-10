Scores of Palestinians Killed, Wounded – Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Continues

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including children, were killed over the last 24 hours in a series of Israeli bombardments across the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces carried out at least eight massacres, resulting in 85 dead and 130 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli strike targeted a house near the Abu Al-Qumsan Mosque in the Beit Lahia Project area, resulting in multiple casualties, including both fatalities and injuries, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, local sources reported a disruption in telecommunications as Israeli airstrikes targeted several homes and the marketplace area in the camp, with the latter catching fire due to one of the strikes.

In the province of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, the eastern regions of the Al-Fakhari town were subjected to Israeli artillery shelling, causing further fatalities and injuries among civilians.

Intense Israeli carpet bombings also targeted the southern areas of Khan Younis and other areas, towns, and villages, including Al-Matahen, Al-Zawayda, and Juhor al-Dik, in the central Gaza Strip.

In northern Gaza, WAFA correspondents reported that several Palestinians were killed when Israeli occupation forces opened fire on civilians waiting for aid at the Kuwait roundabout in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, artillery shelling affected the eastern and southern regions of Gaza City, east of Deir al-Balah, and the northern areas of the Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Strip.

Five Palestinians were also killed in an Israeli airstrike on Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

Genocide Continues

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,045 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,654 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(WAFA, PC)