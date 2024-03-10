GAZA LIVE BLOG: Death Toll Crosses 31,000 | Lapid: Haredim Must Be Recruited – Hezbollah Bombs Northern Israel – Day 156

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The death toll crossed 31,000 as Israel continued to carry out massacres in the besieged Gaza Strip. Hospitals in Gaza called on the international community to send medicines, medical supplies and fuel, as Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz threatened to invade Rafah and Yair Lapid said that the Haredim must be recruited. Meanwhile, Hezbollah rocked northern Israel with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,045 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,654 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, March 10, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

MAARIV (quoting Israeli officials): The only way to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in northern Gaza is to immediately open the northern crossings.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted the Ramya site and its equipment and achieved a direct hit.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters killed an Israeli soldier from the Engineering Corps in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Our fighters clashed with an Israeli force in a tunnel in the same area, and caused injuries to a number of its members. We detonated a booby-trapped house in an Israeli infantry force, leaving its members dead and wounded in Bani Suhaila as well.

Sunday, March 10, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 31,045 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,654 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA MUNICIPALITY: One million square meters of roads were destroyed in Gaza City. 70 thousand tons of waste accumulated in Gaza City.

MAARIV: “What the Mossad is trying to promote about Hamas’ lack of interest in the exchange deal is not true.”

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We shot down an Israeli drone east of Bureij.

Sunday, March 10, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 36 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in the Upper Galilee.

HEZBOLLAH: Our forces bombed the Meron colony with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to enemy attacks on villages in southern Lebanon.

KATZ: We evacuated a million Palestinians to the south, and now we have to transfer them before the Rafah operation.

LAPID: The Haredim must be recruited, otherwise they will not receive state funds.

Sunday, March 10, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One person was killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a car on Salah al-Din Street in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: We suffer from a lack of resources and have asked for external support, but so far nothing has arrived.

Sunday, March 10, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA MARTYRS HOSPITAL: We appeal to the international community to send medicines, medical supplies and fuel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 13 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured as a result of bombing on the tents of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, March 10, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured when Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house for the Abu Nasser family in the Beit Lahia project, north of Gaza.

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The US ship “Bison” is heading to the eastern Mediterranean to deliver aid to Gaza by sea.

NYT (quoting aid officials and diplomats): Transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea faces enormous challenges. It is unclear who will manage and secure the port in Gaza and the humanitarian convoys to distribute aid.

Sunday, March 10, 2:20 am (GMT+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: A number of Palestinians were killed as a result of the occupation army forces shooting at citizens waiting for aid near the Kuwait Roundabout in central Gaza City.

