Senior Ukrainian Military Delegation Arrives in Israel

November 29, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) (Photo: Video Grab)

A senior Ukrainian delegation, headed by a Major-General from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, arrived in Israel for a series of meetings with the Israeli army leadership, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Moriah Asraf Wolberg, a journalist from Israel’s Keshet12 television channel, tweeted about the visit.

Wolberg added that the visit was not announced at the request of the Israeli side, and that its official purpose is to improve the development of missile warning systems for Ukraine.

Israeli officials have declared that the policy of not supplying weapons to Ukraine has not changed for the time-being.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*