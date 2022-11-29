Senior Ukrainian Military Delegation Arrives in Israel

A senior Ukrainian delegation, headed by a Major-General from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, arrived in Israel for a series of meetings with the Israeli army leadership, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Moriah Asraf Wolberg, a journalist from Israel’s Keshet12 television channel, tweeted about the visit.

דיווחנו הערב במהדורה:

משלחת מקייב, ובה בכיר מאוד בצבא האוקראיני, הגיעה ארצה באחרונה לסדרת פגישות עם גורמים בצה״ל. מטרת הביקור הרשמית הייתה קידום בניית מערכות התרעה נגד טילים עבור האוקראינים. בישראל ביקשו לשמור על ביקור המשלחת בדיסקרטיות בצל הרגישות המדינית מול מוסקבה > — Moriah Asraf Wolberg (@MoriahAsraf) November 28, 2022

Wolberg added that the visit was not announced at the request of the Israeli side, and that its official purpose is to improve the development of missile warning systems for Ukraine.

Israeli officials have declared that the policy of not supplying weapons to Ukraine has not changed for the time-being.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)