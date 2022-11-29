Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire

A Palestinian man succumbed to wounds sustained by Israeli military gunfire on Tuesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Civil Affairs Commission announced in a press statement that a Palestinian man was killed after being shot by Israeli forces in the city of Beitunia, west of Ramallah.

WAFA reported that the man, whose name was not identified yet , was suspected of running over an Israeli soldier near the illegal Jewish settlement of Kochav Ya’akov, north of Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that, following the shooting, Israeli forces prevented ambulances from reaching the site.

