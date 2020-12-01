Senior US Official: Saudi Arabia to Allow Israeli Commercial Flights to Use Its Airspace

Saudi Arabia will allow Israeli airliners to use its airspace after talks on Monday between the country’s officials and a team headed by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, a senior Trump official cited by Reuters said.

This agreement came “just hours” before the first Israeli commercial flight was due to take flight on Tuesday morning and reports that Riyadh might deny permission for the airliner to use its airspace, according to the news agency.

Trump senior aide Kushner and his team are headed to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week. The trip comes after Israel's deals with the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan, as well as the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist. https://t.co/K5IPW9VbTP pic.twitter.com/mAVjcs0gQU — IMEU (@theIMEU) December 1, 2020

“We were able to reconcile the issue,” the senior official is reported to have said, after Middle East envoys Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook joined Kushner in raising the issue after landing in Riyadh.

“This should resolve any issues that should occur with Israeli carriers taking people from Israel to the UAE and back and to Bahrain,” the official added.

The concession of airspace to Israel is part of ongoing efforts by the US administration to conclude normalization deals between Israel and Arab states.

The American delegation is to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the emir of Kuwait later this week, which also aims to also persuade the Gulf states to end the three-year blockade of Qatar.

Sudan in October became the third Arab country in as many months to announce a normalisation deal with Israel, after the UAE and Bahrain.

Normalization agreements are considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)