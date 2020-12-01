Palestinian Forced to Demolish His Own House in Jerusalem

Israeli occupation authorities today forced a Palestinian to demolish his own house in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukabber, under the pretext of building without a permit, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local activist Khalid Abu Tayehtold WAFA that Fawaz Abdo embarked on tearing down his own 100-square-meter house late Monday evening in the neighborhood to avoid paying exorbitant costs if the Jerusalem municipality carries out the demolition on its own.

🇵🇸#Palestine || Fawaz Abdo is sleeping in the yard of the house guarding his family after the order to demolish his house came into effect by the occupation authorities, as he refused to demolish his house by his own hand. pic.twitter.com/LEsCUdb43h — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPal) August 23, 2020

Abdo said that the demolition of his house, which he built over five years ago, resulted in the displacement of his family composed of six members.

Wadi Hilweh Information Center, a Silwan-based media center, reported Abdo noting that he had no option but to carry out the demolition after the Israeli municipality rejected his attempt to freeze the demolition order.

BREAKING: Israel Has Just Forced Another Palestinian Family Out Of Their Home For Demolition In East Jerusalem. 1,000 Palestinians made homeless this year due to illegal Israeli home demolitions.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/emyF46Xdrl — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) November 30, 2020

Using the pretext of illegal building, Israel demolishes houses on a regular basis to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem.

At the same time, the municipality and government build tens of thousands of housing units in illegal settlements in East Jerusalem for Jews with a goal to offset the demographic balance in favor of the Jewish settlers in the occupied city.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)