GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Shoots at Families Heading North | Four Israeli Soldiers Injured | Iran: Israel Will Not Respond – Day 192

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces continued to open fire to Palestinian families heading north and killed a five-year-old Palestinian girl. Four Israeli soldiers were wounded, one of them seriously, in a mine explosion in their vehicle near the border with Lebanon. Iranian representative to the United Nations said that Israel will not respond as the international community calls on both parties to restraint and avoid further escalation. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,797 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,465 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, April 15, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN: Hamas and Iran are seeking escalation.

LAPID: Netanyahu’s government will bring us ruin and must be overthrown.

GERMAN FM: The German Foreign Ministry spokesman said that his country summoned Tehran’s ambassador to Berlin on Monday morning against the backdrop of the attack launched by Iran on Israel with missiles and drones.

SAUDI FM: We support the necessity of seeking a sustainable truce that leads to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the lifting of the siege on it.

Monday, April 15, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

UN HUMAN RIGHTS EXPERTS: The destruction of buildings in Gaza is the highest in history.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters detonated an explosive device belonging to the Israeli occupation army, from the Golani Brigade, that crossed the border into Lebanon. It confirmed that its fighters killed and wounded members of the force.

IRANIAN FM: Iran’s Foreign Ministry denies coordination with any party regarding the attack on Israel.

Monday, April 15, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several Israeli towns in the Western Galilee near the border with Lebanon, and explained that the occupation authorities suspect that a drone has infiltrated the area.

ISRAELI ARMY: We bombed Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon.

Monday, April 15, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,797 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,465 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Malak Haniyeh, the granddaughter of Hamas’ political bureau leader, Ismail Haniyeh, died of her wounds.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and 3 others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing targeting Palestinian civilians in the Ard al-Mufti area, north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

REUTERS (citing Iranian source): Tehran informed Washington through countries including Qatar, Turkey and Switzerland of the scheduled day to launch its attack on Israel.

NBC (quoting US official): Nine missiles hit two Israeli air bases in the Negev during the Iranian attack. The official, described as high-ranking, confirmed that five missiles hit the Nevatim base, damaging a transport plane, a runway, and storage facilities.

AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: We received four dead bodies and 13 wounded from the Nuseirat refugee camp in the last 24 hours.

Monday, April 15, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

CHINESE FM: The Chinese Foreign Ministry called on both Iran and Israel to maintain calm and restraint and avoid further escalation.

GERMANY’S FM: Israel must resort to diplomacy now to preserve the “defensive victory” it achieved during the Iranian attack on it.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Four Israeli soldiers were injured in a mine explosion in their vehicle near the border with Lebanon, and stated that the condition of one of them was serious.

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN: Our response to Israel was logical and responsible.

FINANCIAL TIMES: The European Union is discussing imposing new economic sanctions on Iran.

IRAN’S REPRESENTATIVE TO UN: Israel will not respond to our attack.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Israel must control Gaza militarily and operationally so that it can develop moderate local forces.

Monday, April 15, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

KLM: The company has canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until tomorrow.

BRITISH FM: Cameron urged Israel not to escalate, and said that Britain would consider imposing more sanctions on Iran.

MACRON: We must convince Israel not to respond to Iran’s attack.

REUTERS: European Aviation Agency: We recommend caution in Iranian airspace.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A five-year-old girl died in the Gaza Strip from injuries she sustained as a result of targeting her and her family by the Israeli occupation forces during their attempt to return to the northern Gaza Strip.

Monday, April 15, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army’s artillery and gunboats were firing on Al-Rashid Street in the Strip to prevent displaced Palestinians from returning to their homes in Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces launched a raid on a house east of the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were injured as a result of the occupation forces shooting at displaced people in Gaza.

ISRAELI ARMY: the Air Force intercepted a drone tonight that crossed Israeli airspace from the east.

Monday, April 15, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: international and domestic flights have been resumed at Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad airports in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Monday, April 15, 04:30 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupying forces launched artillery shelling in the western areas of Gaza City. Artillery shelling also renewed on the north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)