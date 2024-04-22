Settler Injuries in Ramming Operation amid Heightened Tensions in Occupied Jerusalem

April 22, 2024 Blog, News
Hatem Al-Qawasmeh and Moataz Abu Gholma were accused of injuring three settlers in a car-ramming operation in West Jerusalem. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli occupation forces arrested the father of one of the two Palestinian youths accused of carrying out the ramming operation.

Three Jewish settlers sustained minor injuries in a car ramming incident  that took place in the Romema neighborhood, in West Jerusalem, on Monday morning.

Al-Jazeera quoted Palestinian media outlets as saying that an Israeli helicopter was searching for the Palestinians allegedly involved in the incident.

Hatem Al-Qawasmeh and Moataz Abu Gholma, from the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) were detained and accused of carrying out a ramming operation.

Al-Jazeera further reported that Israeli occupation forces arrested the father of one of the two Palestinian youths accused of carrying out the ramming operation.

 

Heightened Tensions in Jerusalem

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in occupied Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish passover, scheduled for April 25.

On Monday morning, large number of illegal Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli police, forcibly entered the compound of the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Approximately 172 settlers entered the holy mosque through the Mughariba Gate, where they conducted provocative tours and engaged in Talmudic rituals within its courtyards, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Meanwhile, heavily armed Israeli soldiers increased their presence and tightened security measures at the gates leading to the Old City and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The extremist Temple Groups urged their supporters to conduct mass incursions into the al-Aqsa Mosque before the Jewish Passover to perform a ritual sacrifice.

According to local sources, Israeli forces have killed 59 Palestinians from occupied Jerusalem and injured nearly 172 others since October 7.

Additionally, approximately 1,325 Palestinians have been detained, with 155 receiving prison sentences. Israeli authorities have also imposed 85 house arrest orders, 68 deportations from Jerusalem, and various travel bans.

During the same period, Israeli forces demolished 133 homes, while approximately 18,301 settlers illegally entered the revered al-Aqsa Mosque.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)

